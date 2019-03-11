Adult film star cycling club stripped of affiliation with governing body (sexy photos)

A British cycling club has been stripped of its membership by a governing body after it was revealed that the group’s name, “PPCC”, stands for “Porn Pedallers Cycling Club”!
Not only that, but the British cycling club includes adult film stars.
Apparently, some people will go a long way to attract new fans to the joys of sports!…
Porn Pedallers received notice from British Cycling earlier this week saying its membership had been revoked, sharing the message on Twitter and writing “is this justified?”
What do you think? Is it fair?
