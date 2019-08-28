“Adults In The Room”: Kostas Gavras’ new movie for Tsipras & Varoufaki released (video)

The movie takes us to the first half of 2015, when SYRIZA won the Greek elections, as seen through the eyes of the former minister

Kostas Gavras’s new movie “Adults in the Room”, based on Yiannis Varoufakis’ book of the same title about his time as finance minister, has been released.

The film premieres at the Venice Festival today, Saturday, August 31. Costas Gavras is the honored person and will be awarded the “Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker 2019” award for his contribution to cinema.

In the two main characters are Alexandros Bourdoumis, in the role of Alexis Tsipras and Christos Loulis, in the role of Yianis Varoufakis. The movie takes us to the first half of 2015, when SYRIZA won the Greek elections, as seen through the eyes of the former minister.

In Greece, the film will premiere at the closing ceremony of the 25th Athens International Film Festival “Premiere Nights” on September 28th.