Aegean Airlines announces new connection to Birmingham

Aegean Airlines announced it will be including a new route from Birmingham Airport to Athens with the 174-seater Airbus A320, starting June 2020.

The new flights will last throughout the summer with a frequency of 2 times a week (Wednesday and Saturday).

Birmingham Airport’s Aviation Director Tom Screen said the connection was a huge benefit both for Aegean and the locals of his city, as it will enable travelers to explore and enjoy the Greek islands and more.

Aegean Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Roland Jaggi said that the company was pleased to announce a return to Birmingham with the new connection to Athens, which would facilitate British passengers, even more, offering better services and access to travel to Greece through the largest airport of the Greek mainland.

