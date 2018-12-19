Aegean Airlines offers deals from 39 Euros

Aegean Airlines is offering 30,000 Tickets from 39 euros include Aegean’s for flights from and to Greek airports to 22 destinations abroad that will take place from 14 January to 31 March 2019. The offer is valid for bookings until tomorrow Thursday 20 December at aegeanair.com.

These are the airports the offer covers (including stop-overs):

Germany: (Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, and Stuttgart)

France: (Marseille and Paris)

Spain (Barcelona and Madrid)

Italy: (Bologna, Catania, Milan, Rome, Naples, and Venice)

Switzerland: (Geneva and Zurich)

Netherlands: (Amsterdam)

Belgium: (Brussels)

The Czech Republic and Tel Aviv.