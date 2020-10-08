Aegean Airlines receives first A321neo aircraft

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 8, 2020

It is expecting a total order of 46 similar aircraft

The first A321neo aircraft, the largest version of the A320neo family, landed late last week at the Aegean Airlines hangar at Athens International Airport.

The airline company will receive three of the same type A321neo by the spring of 2021, reaching 9 A320 / A321 neo from the total order of 46 aircraft.

 

