Aegean Airlines receives first A321neo aircraft

The first A321neo aircraft, the largest version of the A320neo family, landed late last week at the Aegean Airlines hangar at Athens International Airport.

The airline company will receive three of the same type A321neo by the spring of 2021, reaching 9 A320 / A321 neo from the total order of 46 aircraft.

The very first A321 neo has arrived in Athens and is ready to take you to your next destinations. Looking forward to welcoming you onboard. pic.twitter.com/HwMndrHDw3 — Aegean Airlines (@aegeanairlines) October 2, 2020

also read

Covid-19 Greece – 436 new cases reported on Thursday

Crete 3rd best global destination in TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award 2020