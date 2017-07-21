Meet the Aegean Sea at its best!

The Aegean Regatta, the leading offshore sailing race in the Aegean Sea, is back once again from August, 19 to August 26, 2017, traveling to the beautiful islands of Patmos, Astypalaia, Nisyros and Rhodes.

Aegean Regatta 2017 opens on August, 19 with the skippers’ meeting in Patmos Cultural Centre. Racing gets underway on Sunday (20/08), as the fleet takes on a 50 nautical mile race to Astypalaia. On Tuesday (22/08) a 40 nautical mile race will take place from Astypalaia to the island of Nisyros.

On Thursday, (24/08) a 52 nautical mile race will take place from the island of Nisyros to the island of Rhodes. The racing programme on Saturday (26/08) will feature a series of coastal races off Rhodes. The prize giving ceremony will take place on Saturday night (26/08).

The Aegean Regatta 2017 is organised by the Secretariat General for the Aegean and Island Policy in co-operation with the Hellenic Sailing Federation/Hellenic Offshore Committee (H.S.F/H.O.C.) and several sailing clubs of Greece.

For more info: www.aegeanregatta.gr

Dates: 19/08/2017 – 26/08/2017

Area: Southeastern Aegean Sea

Stops: Patmos – Astypalaia – Nisyros – Rhodes Start

Times: Please consult the detailed programme at the regatta’s site



