Aegean University elects female Rector for first time in its history

The University of the Aegean has selected a female Rector for the first time in his history, after voting in Professor Chrysi Vitsilakis. With a percentage of about 52.5% (official results are expected next Wednesday), Mrs Vitsilakis, Professor of Preschool Science and Early Childhood Education at Rhodes defeated her opponent, Professor of the Shipping and Business Services Department in Chios, Eleni Thanopoulou. The University was established in 1984.