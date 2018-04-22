AEK Athens are football champions after 24 years!

AEK Athens have been crowned Greek football champions after 24 years! The Athenian club, who only needed a draw to clinch the title, defeated Levadiakos (2-0) at the OAKA stadium before an ecstatic home crowd of 60,000 fans who had been in a celebratory mood all Sunday waiting for the moment their players would cross the finish line first. For the record, Bakasetas scored a brace (12’ and 32) to make it 2-0. AEK had won 11 Greek league titles trailing Olympiakos and Panathinaikos in the most titled won. It should be noted that there is a pending decision by the Greek football federation (EPO) appeals committee on the outcome of the match between PAOK and AEK at Toumba stadium which might affect the outcome (for now).
