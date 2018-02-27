AEK Athens call for stoppage of Greek football league in letter to competent Minister

In a letter sent to Deputy Sports Minister George Vasssiliadis, AEK Athens effectively called for the interruption of the Greek Super League until all pending legal disputes between teams have conclusively been dealt with by the competent authorities.

“We request your immediate intervention – as you are legally allowed to do so – and the undertaking of any action required to suspend the Super League, until the pending cases that may affect, on the one hand the league table, and on the other hand the conditions of the matches , ie the cases relating to violations of Article 15 (par. 4b) of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Greek Football Federation (EPO) “, the latter writes. AEK says it is unacceptable for the teams to not know their real positions on the league’s table in light of so many critical matches ahead. One of the pending cases AEK is referring to is the legal dispute bewteen PAOK Thessaloniki (1st on the table) and 3rd placed Olympiakos Piraeus, as their match on Sunday in Thessaloniki never started after the visiting team’s coach was hit by an object thrown by a PAOK fan.