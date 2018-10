The club will also be forced to play without fans for the upcoming home matches

Greek Super League champions AEK Athens were stunned after the league’s disciplinary committee penalised the club with a 3-point deduction for scuffled its fans with police at the match against Olympiakos.

According to the disciplinary body, AEK will also incur a 73,250-euro fine, as well as playing without fans at home for the next two matches.