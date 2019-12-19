AEK fan burns Israeli flag during basketball match in Athens (video)

The incident has been referred to the European authorities for further investigation

A video showing an AEK fan burning an Israeli flag during the basketball match between AEK Athens and Israeli club Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem for the Gameday 9 game in Basketball Champions League has been reported to the basketball authorities of Europe.

The incident was caught on video by one of the 300 Israeli fans that travelled to Athens on Wednesday, December 18 and was subsequently sent to the European organising body.

The Basketball Champions League which will open disciplinary procedures to determine the details of the incident and its next move.

The Israeli club also released a statement: “We’ve notified the BCL and there is no place for these types of acts at a sport arena. We are working with FIBA authorities on this matter. We want to acknowledge the 400 fans who accompanied the team to the game.”