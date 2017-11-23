AEK Athens will meet Croatian Rijeka at the OAKA stadium in Athens on Thursday night (10.05 pm Greek time) and hopes to pick up three points and advance to the final 32 round with one match in hand. AEK will achieve this with a victory against the Croatian champions and if Milan does not lose in Italy to Austria Vienna, which will mean the Greek club will go to 9 points consolidate second spot in Group D.
AEK has spot in final 32 of Europa League firmly in sight
Needs a win at home against Rijeka and for Milan to not lose at home