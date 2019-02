AEK: One year ban with two-year suspension & two games with no fans

Good news for AEK by UEFA. The Disciplinary Committee of the European Federation punished the Greek team with a one year ban from any European event but with a two-year suspension. Also, two games will be played behind closed doors.

This means that the “Union” will also participate in European competitions having avoided a punishment that could also be a major blow to its economic sector.