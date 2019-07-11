Aerial photos reveal destruction in Halkidiki after storm (photos)

A number of aerial photos demonstrate the magnitude of the catastrophe a storm left in its wake in Halkidiki on Wednesday night.

The extreme weather, which struck the areas of Nea Plagia, Nea Potidea, and Sozopol, claimed the lives of 7 tourists, with the last victim discovered on Thursday morning by a rescue crew. Several injured people who were injured were transferred to the local hospitals. The winds that hit the area had a speed of more than 100 kilometers per hour and left behind them, among other things, uprooted trees, and overturned cars.