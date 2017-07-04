After wasps in vaginas, along come glitter bombs!

An online retailer, Pretty Woman Inc, is selling ‘Passion Dust intimacy capsules’ filled with candy-scented glitter that women place in their vagina make their and sex life literally tastier! The new vaginal glitter-bombs promise to make the private area of women more tasty and to glow!

The product description on the website says: ‘It is a small capsule that you insert into your vagina and allow it to naturally dissolve and release it’s contents’ – with a disclaimer to users that it does not cause any magical or supernatural sensations.

According to the site they sold out of their stock in a matter of days.

But Dr Jen Gunter, a leading doctor based in Canada, warns this unusual concept is guaranteed to lead to a dangerous infection.

By throwing off the delicate balance of your vagina’s bacteria, it could also increase your risk of catching a sexually-transmitted disease, she warns.

‘Just because something is safe for your lips, for example glitter lip gloss, doesn’t mean it is safe for the vagina,’ Dr Gunter warns readers on her blog.

Dr Gunter warns there is, to date, no known way of making a vagina-friendly glitter.

The website says Passion Dust is made of gelatin capsules, starch based edible glitter, acacia (gum arabic) powder, Zea Mays starch, and vegetable stearate.

Dr Gunter warns this could cause a nasty inflammatory vaginal discharge and/or an inflammatory mass in the vaginal wall.

Most importantly, edible glitter contains sugar.

‘Depositing sugar in the vagina lets the bad bacteria go wild,’ she writes.

Like many other gynecologists, she describing the vagina as a ‘self-cleaning oven': anything that interferes with its natural balance, damaging the good bacteria increases the risk of getting an infection.

Passion Dust’s retailer pre-empts the backlash, with a section urging readers to make their own decisions about vaginal health, instead of heeding a gynecologist.

‘Any gynecologist would tell you that NOTHING should go in your vagina! (…) The point is; People have opinions and love to share them,’ the site says.

source: dailymail.co.uk