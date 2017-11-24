Shocking! Afghan father rapes his 11-month-old baby at Chios hotspot!

An Afghan man reportedly attempted to rape his 11-month-old baby at the refugee camp of VIAL on the island of Chios, according to his wife.

The allegations were confirmed by the medical staff of the “Skylitsio” hospital who have been examining the infant since late last night. The accused man is under police guard in a room at the hospital.

According to hospital staff, the same family has concerned authorities in the past.

The incident is also corroborated by the Chios Police Department, which is expected to provide details after the Coroner’s examination.