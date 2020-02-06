Afghan reportedly rapes teenage boy at refugee camp

Greek police are investigating an alleged rape of a teenage boy in a refugee hosting centre in Kastoria, Macedonia.

So far, their efforts have been hampered by the reluctance of people at the Korisos centre to speak out for fear of reprisals.

The case was brought to the attention of police recently by the centre’s officers who had been informed about the alleged rape. The victim is a 14-year-old Egyptian boy who is staying at the refugee camp and the alleged attacker an 18-year-old Afghan, whose repeated aggressive behaviour had led officials to request his removal from the facility.

According to the complaint, the Afghan teen had forcibly taken the minor to a secluded spot in the structure and sexually abused him. The victim was reportedly calling for help during the assault, but some people who realised what was happening did not want to intervene!