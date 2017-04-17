African migrants brutally rape Swedish teen, leave male friend with brain damage

They uploaded a video to Snapchat in which one of them made light of having “killed a guy”

Two migrants have been given sentences of three and two-and-a-half years for beating a young man almost to death before violently raping his female friend. The government will try to deport only one of them, temporarily.

The Freie Zeiten reports that three teenage girls and one male friend met for a party at an apartment in Kista, near Stockholm, citing Solna District Court documents.

One of the girls invited a 21-year-old migrant from Liberia, Richelieu Jarara, with whom she was acquainted. This man brought another African migrant, a Kenyan named Fayed Mwangi, with him.

Before long, the migrants began sexually harassing the girls. Matters quickly escalated from there, with the pair conferring briefly before spraying their friend in the face with pepper spray.

The Freie Zeiten describes how they then beat and kicked the man with “brutal force”, leaving him with “multiple cerebral haemorrhages, severe swelling and bruises all over his body, as well as bone fractures and open wounds”.

The three girls, as well as the attackers, thought the young man had been beaten to death, with Jarara actually uploading a video to Snapchat in which he made light of having “killed a guy”.

He was, in fact, still alive, but unconscious and permanently brain damaged.

Jarara’s younger companion, 19-year-old Mwangi, is said to have “strangled” one of the girls when she tried to intervene, slamming her into a wall and “hurling” her to the floor.

The Kenyan then grabbed another of the girls by the hair, dragged her into the bedroom and raped her. She was also strangled, with the Kenyan threatening to strike her if she screamed.

The ordeal was finally brought to an end when a neighbour burst into the apartment, allowing the girls to flee.

According to the Fria Tider, the court sentenced Mwangi to just two-and-a-half years for his crimes, despite his having raped another woman in May 2016. The government will attempt to deport him afterwards – although he will be allowed to return to the country after ten years, and judges have prevented other European countries, such as the United Kingdom, from following through on deporting criminal migrants after their sentences in the past.

Jarara, who has a string of previous convictions for crimes including theft, serious bodily injury, and resisting arrest, was given a slightly longer sentence – three years – but he will not be deported.

