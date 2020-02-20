After job is eliminated, police chief strips down to underwear and walks home in snowstorm

He walked a little less than a mile in 26-degree weather before his wife picked him up

A New Hampshire police chief stripped down to his underwear and walked home in the middle of a snowstorm after his position was eliminated by the town’s selectboard.

Richard Lee was relieved of his duties as police chief of Croydon, New Hampshire, Tuesday night after a three-member board voted to eliminate the one-man department.

After serving the town as police chief part-time for 20 years, Lee was told to immediately turn in the keys to his cruiser as well as his gun and uniform. He went into an office he shared with town officials and began stripping down.

“I gave them my uniform shirt. I gave them my turtleneck, I gave them my ballistic vest. … I sat down in the chair, took off my boots, took off my pants, put those in the chair, and put my boots back on, and walked out the door,” Lee said.

