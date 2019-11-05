After observing how students buy food, clever dog uses leaves as money to ‘pay’ for cookies!

After observing how students and teachers pay for their food at the school cafeteria, one clever Labrador decided to start “paying” so that he can get his biscuits anytime he wants.

According to The Dodo, the black Labrador who is nicknamed Negro appears to have learned how he could get cookies at the school cafeteria by paying with leaves.

Negro who is a beloved presence at the Diversified Technical Education Institute of Monterrey Casanare, in Colombia, has probably learned how the students give cash and get something in return at the cafeteria, according to teacher Angela Garcia Bernal.

In an interview with The Dodo, Negro first aware of the cafeteria when the students always get him cookies from the little store on campus.

“He would go to the store and watch the children give money and receive something in exchange,” Bernal told The Dodo.

“Then one day, spontaneous, he appeared with a leaf in his mouth, wagging his tail and letting it be known that he wanted a cookie.”

Read more HERE