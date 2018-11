Two weeks after a major earthquake in Zakynthos, seismic activity in the Ionian Sea continues.

According to the National Observatory of Athens, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit the region in the morning on Thursday, followed by another tremor of 4.2 a short while after.

The first aftershock had a focal depth of 5 kilometers (33 kilometers from the city of Zakynthos), while the second one was more superficial as it had a focal depth of only 2.8 kilometers (31 kilometers from the city of Zakynthos).