Agios Efstratios island to be heated with renewable energy

The remote island of Agios Efstratios is to be heated by renewable energy sources generated by the Aeolian and photo-voltaic systems that will be installed soon, an Athens Macedonia news agency report says.

The study of the project has been undertaken by the West Macedonia Development Company (ANKO), funded by the National Strategic Reference Network (NSRF) 2014-2020 as part of a pilot program of the Renewable Energy Center (CRES). Agios Efstratios (or Ai Stratis as is also known) will be considered a “Green Island”; with at least 85% of its energy consumption coming from renewable energy sources.

A large turbine will be installed along with a photo-voltaic park, and according to ANKO, “the excess of the produced electricity is converted into thermal energy and then through the energy storage tanks and the district heating network to be constructed will be used for the heating of public buildings and houses on the island.”

The budget of the project “Ai-Stratis – Green Island” will be 5 million euros, while the construction of the heating network will cost 1.5 million euros.

The island of Ai-Stratis is not interconnected to the national electricity transmission and distribution network and its electricity needs are covered by Public Power Corporation diesel generators.

