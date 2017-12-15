AHEPA calls for resumption of St. Nicholas’ construction works

AHEPA Supreme President Carl R. Hollister has issued a public statement calling for the continuation of the reconstruction of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at World Trade Center.

In the abovementioned news release, AHEPA expresses its deep disappointment and concern regarding the halt of the operations that would lead to the completion of the rebuilding process.

Hollister invited Archbishop Demetrios to clarify the reasons behind this unjustified delay, given the fact that AHEPA members have donated $1 million following a major fundraising campaign for this particular cause.

AHEPA’s President was careful not to lay blame on the Archdiocese although he hinted at the transparency provided so far as being inadequate. He was moreover firm in his appeal that church officials should explain the reasons why the project is being held back.

The statement says it is important that they’ll be provided with a comprehensive plan so that reconstruction can go ahead leading to the completion of the project in due time.

Meanwhile, Hollister made it clear in his statement that AHEPA will remain in support of the project so that the church can once again stand as a “beacon of peace.” He also added that they will continue their communication with the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and they will keep monitoring the situation closely.

According to the Pappas Post, Skanska, the construction company that has undertaken the project notified its subcontractors last week that the building contract had been terminated as the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has failed to make a series of payments to the contractor.

Saint Nicholas was the only House of Worship destroyed on September 11. It is the only non-secular building on Ground Zero and after its reconstruction which was designed by the distinguished Spanish architect and engineer Santiago Calatrava, it is expected to become one of the most frequented places of worship in the United States.

