Air France adds new flights to Mykonos, Santorini, and Thessaloniki

The new flights were added for the summer of 2020

Air France has introduced new flights to Mykonos, Santorini, and Thessaloniki from Paris to its 2020 summer schedule.

The new routes will operate as follows…

Paris – Mykonos July 13 to August 26, 2 times a week, A320AF1072 CDG0710 – 1130JMK 32A 1AF1072 CDG0830 – 1250JMK 320 3 AF1073 JMK1220 – 1500CDG 32A 1AF1073 JMK1340 – 1620CDG 320 3

Paris – Thessaloniki from July 15 to August 29, 3 times a week, A319 / 320 (last booked in October 1994) AF1038 CDG0730 – 1130SKG 319 3AF1038 CDG0730 – 1130SKG 320 46 AF1039 SKG1220 – 1430CDG 319 3AF1039 SKG1220 14

Paris – Santorini from July 15 to August 26, once a week, A320AF1040 CDG0840 – 1300JTR 320 3AF1041 JTR1350 – 1630CDG 320 3