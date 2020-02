Air France is adding three new Greek destinations to its summer 2020 scheduling, the company said on Tuesday, these being Thessaloniki and the islands of Mykonos and Santorini, to fly from Paris from July 13 to August 30.

The flight to Thessaloniki will fly on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, to Santorini on Wednesdays and to Mykonos on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Source: ana