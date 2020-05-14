Air France announces first flight to Athens on May 23

The airline will gradually increase its flights in May

Air France is schedule to commence flights from Paris to Athens in May, with the aim of gradually restoring and strengthening the connection between the two countries.

In the first stage, according to an announcement released by the company, the flight from Paris airport Charles de Gaulle to Athens will take place on May 23, which will be repeated on May 30.

Then, and for the following weeks, flights will increase in number, gradually offering more each week. According to Air France, the Paris-Athens-Paris flight schedule, in force from May 23, 2020, is as follows:

May 23, 2020 1 flight

May 30, 2020 1 flight

From June 1, 2020: 3 flights per week

From June 8, 2020: 4 flights per week

From June 15, 2020: 7 flights per week

As of June 22, 2020: 11 flights per week

Furthermore, from June 27, Air France restores the connection with Heraklion, Crete, which had been included in its summer programme in recent years, offering a weekly flight. The flight will also depart from Charles de Gaulle Airport.

According to the instructions, Air France requests passengers to wear a mask throughout their trip. In addition, it will gradually apply thermometer measuring (with infrared thermometers) when all its flights depart.

