Air travel between Greece and Russia to resume from February 8

From February 8, Russia will resume flights to and from Greece.

The announcement was made by the Russian Embassy in Athens on social media.

Planes will fly twice a week from Moscow to Athens.

Από τις 8 Φεβρουαρίου 2021, η #Ρωσία ανανεώνει τις τακτικές πτήσεις με την #Ελλάδα. https://t.co/vDqlMqXMJS — Rus Embassy, Greece (@RFEmbassyGr) January 30, 2021

Last week, President Vladimir Putin said that the Covid-19 pandemic in the country was gradually receding.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,850,439 confirmed infections, with 73,182 deaths.

*More on GCT: Russian President will not attend Greece’s Bicentennial celebration of independence from the Ottomans

It was initially said, on the whims of government sources to Kathimerini, that Putin would attend Greece’s celebrations commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821.

Invitations were sent to Prince Charles, heir apparent to the British throne, French President Emmanuel Macron and Putin, to attend the military parade on March 25 in Athens.

However, Putin will not attend the March 25 military parade in Athens, the Kremlin clarified last week.

source greekcitytimes.com

