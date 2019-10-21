Airliner forced to land in Ireland after crew fall asleep from chemical spill

Two members were knocked unconscious from the spill

An airliner flying from the UK to the U.S was forced to reroute to Ireland after the crew were knocked unconscious by a chemical spill.

American Airlines flight AA729 from Heathrow to Philadelphia was rerouted to Dublin airport at around 1pm this afternoon (UK time).

It is understood a bleach-like cleaning product was left in the toilets at Heathrow and spilled out of its container and into the floor.

After the flight took off, the smell of the liquid left passengers and crew suffering ill effects.

