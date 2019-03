It is unclear if there are any casualties

An airplane with 100 passengers on board has caught fire at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, Fars news agency reported, citing the head of Tehran’s emergency department. Half of the passengers have been evacuated and emergency services have started to fight the fire.

The incident took place at 21:00 local time on 19 March. It’s so far unclear whether there are any casualties or injuries, but 10 ambulances have been deployed at the scene.

