Albania & FYROM EU accession talks formally start

The European Union’s enlargement commissioner has arrived in FYROM to formally announce the start of preparations for the Balkan country to open accession talks with the bloc next year.

Johannes Hahn on Tuesday congratulated FYROM for recently signing a deal with Greece resolving a decades-old dispute over the country’s name. He urged the public to vote in favor of the deal, which changes the name to “North Macedonia”, in a referendum this fall.

“This sets a strong example for others in the region to strengthen good neighborly relations,” said Hahn.

The deal was key to allowing FYROM to start the EU accession process. The bloc’s member states agreed last month to open membership talks with Albania and FYROM next year if the two nations continue with reform progress. FYROM must deliver results in overhauling its judiciary, fighting corruption and promoting media freedom.

Hahn then went to neighboring Albania, welcoming its “first promising results of reform priorities” in the court system and urging “further tangible results in the fight against corruption.”

In both countries, Hahn launched the screening process, a detailed exercise conducted by the European Commission “to prepare your country to start negotiations in June 2019.” It helps the countries to understand EU laws and enables the Commission to evaluate their preparedness to take on the obligations of EU membership.

Earlier this month NATO invited FYROM to start membership talks to become its 30th member. That is also dependent on the condition it finally completes the name deal with Greece.

