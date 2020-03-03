Albania: President Meta signs decree against the Constitutional Court before thousands of protesters

“The government is trying to take over the Constitutional Court at all costs”

Thousands of Albanian citizens marched Monday in the National Witnesses’ Avenue in Tirana against the government of Edi Rama. The rally was organized by Albanian President Ilir Meta, who accuses the government of violating the country’s Constitution.

Citizens held Albanian flags and flowers, and held placards that wrote “Everyone is equal before the law”; “We need a Constitution for the people and not the elite”, and “We give our lives for freedom”.

Albanian President Ilir Meta said in his speech that the government is trying to take over the Constitutional Court at all costs. In a symbolic move, Meta signed a protest before the protesters annulling the law passed by Parliament on the composition of the Constitutional Court, which he says is unconstitutional, while calling on citizens to fight the “red and black spring” battle (from the colors of the Albanian flag).

Meta also said that if the government does not “take” this decision seriously, he will sign a decree for the dissolution of Parliament and the resort to snap election, as he considers Parliament to be illegal because, since it does not count 140 members.

Source: balkaneu