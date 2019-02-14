Albania ratifies NATO accession protocol of North Macedonia

The Albanian Parliament ratified the Accession Protocol of North Macedonia to NATO with 130 votes in favour out of the total 140, in a raucous session on Thursday evening when PM Rama was attacked by lawmakers with paint.

During the parliamentary meeting, which was attended by the speaker of the North Macedonian parliament, Talat Xhaferri, Prime Minister Edi Rama referred to the tragic accident in Skopje to highlight the “common fate” and “proximity to northern Macedonia”.

Rama also welcomed the fact that the ratification coincided with “the golden age of transnational relations between the two peoples of the state entity of northern Macedonia”.