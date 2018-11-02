Albanian absurdity: They are pressing charges against the dead Konstantinos Katsifas!

Unbelievable! The Albanian prosecutor pressed charges against the…dead member of the Greek minority Konstantinos Katsifas, whose body after six days has not been given back to his family for burial yet by the Albanian authorities!

The charges are attempted homicide against police officers, illegal possession of weapons and illegal use of weapons.

In fact, the victim’s father, Ioannis Katsifas, was called to Tirana, not to take back his child’s body, but to testify for the specific case.

In his statements, the lawyer of the family Konstantinos Giovanopoulos points out that this is an unprecedented legal action, unique in its absurdity in the international legal system and demanded the reaction of the legal community in Greece and Europe.

It remains unknown if the body of the Konstantinos Katsifas will be given to his family today or if the obstruction by the Albanian authorities continues, not only to cover up the case but also to prevent his funeral from turning into a protest of the Northern Epirots against the Albanian government’s machinations.