Albanian man arrested for possession of drugs worth 30,000 euros

An Albanian national, 32, was arrested for possession of drugs in the area of Exacrhia in Athens, Saturday afternoon. Police officers of the Attica narcotics unit were led to the suspect after information they received within the framework of ongoing operations against drug trafficking. The authorities discovered unprocessed cannabis worth 30,000 euros the man after crosschecking intelligence and verifying illicit activities. Following a search at his apartment in Exacrhia officers detected 6 bags of cannabis, weighing over 43 kg. The man was taken to the Athens Court of First Instance Prosecutor.