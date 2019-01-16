Albanian PM Rama promises fluid borders between Albania & Kosovo

By spring, the border between Albania and Kosovo will be fluid as the one between France and Germany.

This declaration was made today by the Albanian PM, Edi Rama during the ceremony of inauguration of Kosovo’s customs point in the port of Durres, which will apply a single check and a single stamp recognized by both countries.

Rama added that FYROM and Montenegro are also interested in implementing such system.

“To those who claim that border integration based on the Schengen model symbolizes Greater Albania, we say that this is something fabricated by Albania’s historical enemies. There is no Greater Albania, but there’s one Albanian nation, who is entitled to see its future as part of the same system. If they want to continue with this discussion, let them”, PM Edi Rama declared.

