Albanian PM Rama to meet Mitsotakis and Dendias in Athens

The discussions will revolve around the joint agreement of Greece and Albania to the Hague about their differences

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will have a private meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Athens today, Friday, January 8, according to diplomatic sources.

Edi Rama is expected to arrive in Athens today after a 2-day visit to Turkey and is scheduled to meet PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The main issue on the agenda of talks will be to first determine the details of the agreement of the appeal of Greece and Albania to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

They will also talk about the delineation of EEZs between the two countries and the definition of territorial waters, at 12 miles as Greece is seeking. The Albanian PM made it clear in recent statements that Greece had every right to exercise its extension of water jurisdiction, as it did with Italy.