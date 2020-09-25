Alena Omovych: Smooth curves from Ukraine (videos-photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: September 26, 2020

Unreal…

This impressive beauty from Ukraine is Alena Omovych and as such she is hot.

Eastern European women are like that and we know it.

The glamor model has a weak spot for tattoos and, apparently, provocative poses.

Her Instagram account is a good proof of that…

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Мне кажется эту серию фото можно назвать…Довы@ебывалась😂 А как бы вы ее назвали?🤔😅

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alena Omovych (@alena_omovych) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

У @martskayashop новые цвета купальников😍Обожаю 💔 А главное они так идеально садятся 🤤 Какое фото выберешь 1/2/3?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alena Omovych (@alena_omovych) στις

