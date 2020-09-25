Alena Omovych: Smooth curves from Ukraine (videos-photos)

This impressive beauty from Ukraine is Alena Omovych and as such she is hot.



Eastern European women are like that and we know it.

The glamor model has a weak spot for tattoos and, apparently, provocative poses.

Her Instagram account is a good proof of that…

See Also:

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo trying to convince his playmates that Jennifer Aniston is Greek! (video)

Ideology & not just energy, explains Turkey’s Mediterranean disruptions – Analysis