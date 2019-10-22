Alert in Oslo as man rams stolen ambulance into crowd (video-photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

No information of fatalities yet

Norwegian police say officers have shot a man who stole an ambulance and rammed into a crowd in Oslo, Tuesday. Shots could be heard in the area, according to eyewitness’ videos, although currently no information on potential casualties has been released.

Oslo police confirmed via Twitter that they are “in control” of the ambulance.

 

A baby in a stroller was reportedly among those injured by the perpetrator. Citing eyewitness accounts, NRK reports that police opened fire on the stolen ambulance’s tires and the suspect fired back.

Tags With: