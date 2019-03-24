Alessandra Ambrosio in a peach bikini (video-photos)

She is promoting a new range designed with her sibling

Former Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio posed in a peach bikini from a new range designed with her sibling. The ex-Victoria’s Secrets Angel, 37, and younger sister Alina teamed up with pal Gisele Coria.

Their Gal Floripa label is named after the Brazilian trio’s home city of Florianopolis.

Alessandra said: “Gisele, Aline and I spent most of our summers by the beach. It makes sense that swimwear became like a second skin.”