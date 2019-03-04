Alessandra Ambrosio is every man’s dream! (hot photos)

Alessandra Corine Ambrosio is the full name of the Brazilian sizzling-hot-super model.

Ambrosio is best known, of course, for her work with Victoria’s Secret.

And we have seen her modeling also for brands such as Next, Armani Exchange, Christian Dior, and Ralph Lauren.

In 2012, she came in 6th on the Forbes top-earning models list, estimated to have earned $6.6 million in one year.

But do you know what impressed us the most? She has dated two of the world’s best football players in the world: Cristiano Ronaldo AND Neymar!

Damn!…