Digital expo on Alexander the Great and his Byzantine legacy in Thessaloniki

The digital exhibition called “The legend of Alexander the Great as a Legacy of Byzantium. The testimony of a Byzantine manuscript”.

The Supervisory Committee of the Hellenic Institute of Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Studies in Venice, with the support and sponsorship of the Vice Regional Governor of the district of the Metropolitan area of Thessaloniki and President of the Thessaloniki Tourism Organisation, Voula Patoulidou is organising a digital exhibition called “The legend of Alexander the Great as a Legacy of Byzantium. The testimony of a Byzantine manuscript”.

The exhibition is based on the manuscript code 05 of the Greek Institute of Venice containing the novel by Alexander the Great, as described and illustrated through 250 thumbnails.

The depictions focus on the life of Alexander the Great, his family, his relationship with his educator Aristotle, his training in the ideals of Greek education, his conquests and the cultural penetration of the Greek spirit into the depths of the East.

The exhibition, hosted at the Alexandrion Melathron and open to the public from 10 am to 8 pm and free admission and last until September 16th is under the auspices of the President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulou.