Alexandra Panagiotarou came straight out of men’s dreamworld (photos)

Ok, check this out: Her name is Alexandra Panagiotarou and yes, she is Greek.

What is special about her is that she is one of those women you can be stylish and super-hot at the same time, making the transition from elegance to provocation and back look like the most natural of things.

Enjoy people!

?MUA : @emmanouela_make_up_artist Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alexandra Panagiotarou (@alexandra__panagiotarou) στις 15 Οκτ, 2018 στις 12:36 μμ PDT

In love with these stylish lingerie! @calvinklein Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alexandra Panagiotarou (@alexandra__panagiotarou) στις 4 Οκτ, 2018 στις 12:31 μμ PDT

See Also:

Tests, no quarantine, travel within EU by June 15: Greece ‘s proposals to Brussels

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alexandra Panagiotarou (@alexandra__panagiotarou) στις 1 Οκτ, 2018 στις 11:25 πμ PDT

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alexandra Panagiotarou (@alexandra__panagiotarou) στις 8 Ιαν, 2018 στις 6:43 πμ PST

#shooting #feliciabeautylashes Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Alexandra Panagiotarou (@alexandra__panagiotarou) στις 7 Ιαν, 2018 στις 12:52 μμ PST

See Also:

You can dock a SpaceX Crew Dragon at the space station in this free simulator