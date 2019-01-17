Alexandra Panagiotarou came straight out of men’s dreamworld (sexy photos)

Ok, check this out: Her name is Alexandra Panagiotarou and yes, she is Greek.
What is special about her is that she is one of those women you can be stylish and super-hot at the same time, making the transition from elegance to provocation and back look like the most natural of things.
Enjoy people!
New Swimsuit from my Golden Collection! “The Smokey Grey Swimsuit” 🖤🖤 Designed by Alexandra Panagiotarou! 👉🏽You can find it at my official website “Alexandrapanagiotarou.com or 👉🏽 instagram: @alexandraonlineboutique Special thanks to : 📷: @manthos_tsakiridis Makeup💄: @emmanouela_make_up_artist Studio : @thephotobar.gr
💫Giveaway💫 Δεν σας ξεχνώ ούτε στις διακοπές μου γι αυτό σας έχω καλοκαιρινό δωράκι από το online shop μου @alexandraonlineboutique 🛍 Ακολουθήστε τα παρακάτω βήματα και το μαγιουδάκι θα γίνει δικό σας! 1)Ακολουθήστε @alexandra_panagiotarou (Αν με ακολουθείτε κάντε απλά Tag 3 φίλες σας) 2)Ακολουθήστε την σελίδα @alexandraonlineboutique 3)Κάντε Tag 3 φίλες σας!!! Ο διαγωνισμός θα ολοκληρωθεί στις 20/8! Καλή Επιτυχία!!!! 🤗😙