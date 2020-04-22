Alexandra’s energy cannot be concealed (photos)

The busty blonde babe has created her own clothing collection

The Greek public might have been introduced to Alexandra Panagiotarou through fashion reality show “My style rocks”, but the blonde babe went on to grab the chance of exposure and amassed a large following on social media, counting nearly 250K followers on Instagram.

The busty blonde babe has created her own clothing collection which she promotes via her social media presence.

Alexandra is careful to post mainly “proper” snaps of herself, avoiding any revealing pics, but her sheer sexual energy and exuberance cannot be concealed.