Alexandra’s energy cannot be concealed (photos)

The Greek public might have been introduced to Alexandra Panagiotarou through fashion reality show “My style rocks”, but the blonde babe went on to grab the chance of exposure and amassed a large following on social media, counting nearly 250K followers on Instagram.
also read
Ioanna Bella proves her name is a perfect fit (photos)
Men dated me for free golf lessons, says insanely hot Paige (photos-videos)
The busty blonde babe has created her own clothing collection which she promotes via her social media presence.
Alexandra is careful to post mainly “proper” snaps of herself, avoiding any revealing pics, but her sheer sexual energy and exuberance cannot be concealed.
View this post on Instagram
Και τώρα που πλησιάζουμε προς το τέλος…δείτε πόση ομορφιά μας περιμένει εκεί έξω! 🌼🌼 Τόση ομορφιά που παρέμεινε αναλλοίωτη.. εμείς όμως αλλάξαμε,γιατί βγήκαμε πιο δυνατοί και ενωμένοι απ όλο αυτό…! Και οι καλύτερες μέρες είναι τόσο κοντά!!!! 🌻🌼🌸🌺☀️☀️ 👉🏽Leggings @superstacy.gr 👉🏽Hair @hairtalk_greece @hairtalk_cyprus
View this post on Instagram
🌼 Giveaway 🌼 My jeans keep telling me “no more fatting foods” while my leggings are like “you got it girl!!!” 💪🏽🚲🚲 Γι αυτό κορίτσια μου σας κάνω δώρο αυτό το τόσο άνετο κολάν που φοράω και που έχει τέλεια εφαρμογή από την εταιρεία @superstacy.gr ! 👉🏽 Steps : 🌻 Follow @alexandra__panagiotarou 🌻 Follow @superstacy.gr 🌻Tag 2/3 friends! Στις 26/4 κληρώνουμε !!!! Ευχαριστώ τα Linder Bikes(Παλαιό Φάληρο) για το υπέροχο ποδήλατο🚲 ⏳⏳⏳⏳⏳⏳⏳⏳
View this post on Instagram
Είναι αυτό που λέμε “το ζω μόνη μου!’’ 😄😄 Αλλά το μικράκι μου κλείνει τα 2 του χρόνια σήμερα και δεν μπορούσα να μην το μοιραστώ μαζί σας!!!! 🥳🎂 Είναι ευλογία να έχεις κατοικίδιο και εγώ το ανακαλύπτω καθημερινά χάρη σ αυτό το πλασματάκι!!! 🐶💕💖 Happy Birthday λουλουδάκι μου!!! Σ αγαπώ πολύ !!!!! 🐶💘 (Κάναμε και πασχαλινά τσουρεκάκια σήμερα και μες τις επόμενες μέρες θα σας δείξω την συνταγή!)🙌🏽 #birthday #birthdaypuppy #happybirthday #homesweethome #happy2yearsbaby
View this post on Instagram
I love these cold gray cozy days in home …🖤 #menoumespiti #stayhome #timeforhome #bedtime #cozyhome #cozydays
View this post on Instagram
📱🔥💸HUGE GIVEAWAY 🔥💸📱 ΔΩΡΑΡΕΣ Συνολικής αξίας 2660 € για 4 τυχερούς από εμένα και το @bitprice.gr … 🥂 1ος νικητής κερδίζει Apple I phone 11pro max 256 GB αξίας 1500€ σε χρυσό χρώμα ! 🥂2ος νικητής 500€ δωροεπιταγή για αγορές από το @alexandras_boutique_ 🥂3ος νικητής 500€ δωροεπιταγή από το κατάστημα @bitprice.gr 🥂4ος νικητής apple AirPods 2019 αξίας 160€ ————— STEPS ————— 👉🏽 Follow @alexandra__panagiotarou & @alexandras_boutique_ 👉🏽 Follow @bitprice.gr 👉🏽Tag 2/3 friends! 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 Ο διαγωνισμός θα διαρκέσει περισσότερο από 1 μήνα! Προλαβαίνεις να κάνεις ΑΠΕΙΡΑΑΑΑΑ ΣΧΟΛΙΑ!!!! Σχόλια = Συμμετοχές! Άρα όσα περισσότερα σχόλια κάνεις τόσες περισσότερες πιθανότητες έχεις να κερδίσεις !!!! ΞΕΚΙΝΑΑΑ λοιπόν τι περιμένεις ??!😄 ⏳⏳ΚΛΗΡΩΣΗ 24/4⏳⏳ Good luck guys !!! 😙
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
She is like the moon …. One part of her was always hidden away 🌙
View this post on Instagram
Dress for Yourself and No One else! 🌈🌈 #dressup #fashion #classy #staystylish #dior #manoloblahnik
View this post on Instagram
Morning Routine ! ⏰☀️ #mymorningroutine #habits #newday #newweek #monday
View this post on Instagram
Visualize your highest self …! Show up as her ! 🦋 #loveyourself #dolcegabbana #sunglasses #colors #coloraddict