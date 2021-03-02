Alexandros Antetokounmpo: The youngest of the family applies for Greek citizenship

The application for naturalization was submitted to the Municipality of Zografou from where the Antetokounmpo brothers started their course

The 19-year-old UCAM Murcia basketball player and younger brother of Giannis, Thanasis and Costas Antetokounmpo, arrived at the town hall of Zografou accompanied by his manager, George Panou, in order to complete the application for naturalization.

The request for naturalization was submitted with witnesses his manager and the president of Culture and Sports of the Municipality of Zografou, George Giannakopoulos, in the presence of the mayor, Vassilis Thodas.

The mayor, in the discussion he had with Alexandros Antetokounmpo, expressed his joy that the application for naturalization is submitted to the Municipality of Zografou, from where the Antetokounmpo brothers started their course to stardom and congratulated Alexandros for following the footsteps of a successful family presence in sports.

On this occasion, he thanked once again the Antetokounmpo family for the love and relationship they maintain with the Municipality of Zografou and stressed that the Municipality and the citizens are proud of them.