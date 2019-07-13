Algerian fans in France riot, wield chainsaws, loot stores (video)

They were celebrating a victory of their national team in the African nation’s cup

Algerian football fans in Paris, Marseille, Lyon and other cities celebrated their soccer team’s Africa Cup of Nations win by rioting, looting stores and wielding chainsaws in a night of chaos.

Algerians poured out onto the streets following their team’s victory over Ivory Coast last night.

Police were deployed to the center of Paris to keep order as vandals threw fireworks. One video even shows a man wielding a chainsaw.

more at summit.news

Les algériens très nombreux sur les Champs-Elysées pour faire la fête après la victoire face à la Côte d’Ivoire ! #LesVerts #CIVALG #CAN2019 pic.twitter.com/vtVEwF70ob — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) July 11, 2019