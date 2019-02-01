Alien “Artifacts”: Earth may be hiding signs of extinct extraterrestrial life

Most scientists currently prefer to focus on exploring distant star systems, not Earth, in their search for intelligent extraterrestrial organisms. The latest NASA study seems to prove research on Earth could prove more useful than previously thought.

Our planet is a place which may hide an array of alien “artifacts”, with some of them possibly created by extinct civilizations which existed on Mars, Venus or even Earth itself, according to the latest NASA study. “Because the geological, paleontological, and archaeological records on Earth are so incomplete, it is even possible that the Earth itself hosts such artefacts, although, again, this idea is often conflated with unscientific popular imaginings and science fiction stories about alien visitation, and so must be approached carefully,” The Metro news website cited the authors of the study as saying.

In this context, the survey specifically focused on the so-called “technosignatures”, namely, pieces of evidence which reveal the presence of advanced alien civilizations.

The researchers suggested that if technosignatures were earlier found in the solar system, “it would be worth considering whether their origin might not be interstellar”.

