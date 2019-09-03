Alien-like creature found off coast of Alaska (warning: eerie video)

The deep-sea creature was found off of the coast of Prince of Wales Island, in Alaska

A fisherman has caught an eerie-looking sea creature off the coast of Alaska.

Footage posted by Sarah Vasser-Alford shows the orange animal making rhythmic movements as it extends its long, curly tentacles.

The fisherman then turns the sea creature around to reveal a creepy-looking body with murky ‘blood vessels’ underneath.

The video has left viewers, who compare it to a horror movie scene, mesmerised.

One viewer described it as ‘an alien’ while another one suggested that it could be ‘live coral’.

source mirror.co.uk