Alitalia apologises for Obama “black-face” ad

Alitalia has tweeted an apology “for the offense caused” by a recent promotional ad which included a non-black actor playing former US President Barack Obama wearing heavy makeup to make him look black.

Saying that the offensive ad has been removed, the company stressed that “it was never our intention to hurt anyone,” and promised to “learn from what has happened.”

The controversial ad was part of a new #WhereIsWashington promotional campaign featuring a new Rome-Washington, DC route.

The apology comes following a controversy which began earlier this week, when Alitalia released a social media marketing spot featuring actors playing US presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Barack Obama and Donald Trump along with the hashtag #WhereIsWashington, with the ad campaign meant to emphasise the convenience of its new route.

source: sputniknews.com