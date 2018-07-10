Miracle complete! All 13 rescued in Thai cave mission!

According to multiple reports from insiders, all members of the team have successfully swum through flooded passages

The Tham Luang cave has delivered its miracle, with all 13 members of the Wild Boar soccer team making it to safety in one of the most inspiring rescue missions the world has witnessed.

According to multiple reports from insiders, all members of the team have successfully swum through flooded passages and are now either out of the cave system or currently making their way.

It is understood the team’s coach is still at the third chamber where rescuers have set up a base camp, but will be coming out soon.

Earlier, Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said 19 divers were taking part in the final extraction.

“We hope that today we can bring out the four, plus one,” said Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn, referring to coach Ekkapon Chantawongse.

He said that 19 divers were now in the cave preparing for the final extraction of the remarkable mission.

Thai Navy SEALs appeared to be in good spirits, posting on Facebook they were looking forward to celebrating success.

“Today is 10 July 2018. It will be longer than previous ones. We will celebrate together finally,” they wrote.

“Hooyah!”

The governor said he expected today’s operation would be even faster than the previous two days, which saw eight boys successfully evacuated.

This means the five will likely emerge above ground sometime in the midafternoon, Thai time.

more at dailytelegraph.com.au